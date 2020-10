Bortles (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Jets, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Bortles is a healthy scratch for the second straight week, as it doesn't seem he's yet managed to acclimate to Denver's offensive scheme. The Broncos will roll with Brett Rypien under center to begin Thursday's contest, with Jeff Driskel available as the backup.