Bortles agreed Tuesday with the Broncos on a one-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Since hitting the free-agent market this spring after a season of backup duty with the Rams, Bortles received offers from several teams to join their practice squads, but he preferred to hold out for an opportunity that presented a clearer path to getting on the field. He ultimately found a desirable situation with the Broncos, who were in the market for a veteran signal-caller after second-year quarterback Drew Lock suffered a shoulder injury in Denver's Week 2 loss to Pittsburgh. While the Broncos will give Jeff Driskel the first crack at the starting job with Lock expected to miss 3-to-5 weeks, Bortles looms as an experienced alternate should Driskel falter. Per Mike Klis of 9News Denver, Bortles isn't expected to pass his physical and all COVID-19-related intake testing until Friday, so Denver could bring in another quarterback to back up Driskel for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers if the coaching staff isn't comfortable keeping the 28-year-old active with limited practice time under his belt.