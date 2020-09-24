Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Thursday that he doesn't expect Bortles to back up new starting quarterback Jeff Driskel in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Bortles signed with the Broncos on Tuesday, two days after starter Drew Lock exited the team's loss to the Steelers with a shoulder injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for multiple weeks. Driskel will step in as the starter in the interim, with Bortles providing with an experienced option behind him. However, because Bortles didn't arrive in Denver until Thursday and needs time to get up to speed with a new playbook, he'll likely serve as an emergency No. 3 option at quarterback Sunday, if he's even active for the contest. Denver plans to call up Brett Rypien from the practice squad to serve as Driskel's backup in Week 3.