The Broncos elevated Watson from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

It's the second time Watson has been elevated from the practice squad this season. His first instance took place in Week 5 against the Raiders, and he finished that game with two snaps (one on offense, one on special teams), but didn't otherwise show up on the box score. Watson will serve as Denver's No. 3 running back Thursday behind Javonte Williams and Audric Estime due to Jaleel McLaughlin being ruled out with a quadriceps injury.