Watson is expected to be recover from a slight leg muscle tweak that landed him on the Broncos' active/non-football injury list, Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post reports.

Watson's placement on the NFI list is seemingly a procedural matter heading into training camp. A quick recovery would be in the undrafted rookie's best interest, as he is attempting to earn a depth role in Denver's backfield. Thus, the more time on the field the better.