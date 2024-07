The Broncos placed Watson (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Watson appears to be dealing with an undisclosed injury sustained away from Denver's practice facilities. He undrafted rookie out of Memphis will be eligible to return to practice at any point throughout training camp or the preseason, once cleared, but any amount of time missed will negatively impact his chances of earning a depth role in the Broncos' backfield.