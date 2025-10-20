Nix completed 27 of 50 pass attempts for 279 yards and two touchdowns while adding five carries for 48 yards and two more scores in Sunday's 33-32 win over the Giants.

Nix bounced back with a monstrous four-score game following a couple weeks of pedestrian stat lines. The 25-year-old fired off a season-high 50 pass attempts in the thrilling comeback victory, but it was his rushing production (5-48-2) that truly made his fantasy score stand out in Week 7. Nix had scored just one rushing touchdown while averaging 20.7 rushing yards over his previous six starts, so managers shouldn't expect gaudy rushing totals on a regular basis. That said, we could be in store for another strong fantasy performance from Nix next Sunday against the Cowboys' 32nd-ranked pass defense.