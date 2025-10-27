Nix completed 19 of 29 pass attempts for 247 yards, four touchdowns and one interception while losing one yard on his only carry in Sunday's 44-24 win over the Cowboys.

Nix has produced four scores for fantasy managers in consecutive appearances, using his arm for all four trips to the end zone against a depleted Dallas secondary this time around. The sophomore signal-caller leaned on his younger receiving options Sunday, dialing up second-year wideout Troy Franklin in the end zone twice and rookies Pat Bryant and RJ Harvey once each. Nix is proving his standout rookie campaign was no fluke, checking in with 1,803 passing yards and 15 touchdowns to five interceptions near the midpoint of the regular season. The 25-year-old will look to keep his hot streak alive against Houston's stingy defense next Sunday.