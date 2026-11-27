Nix completed 22 of 40 passes for 169 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Friday's 27-5 loss to the Steelers. He also rushed once for seven yards and lost a fumble.

Nix was directly responsible for two first-half Pittsburgh touchdowns, as T.J. Watt recovered a Nix fumble in the end zone to open the scoring and Jalen Ramsey scored on a pick-six to extend Pittsburgh's lead to 24-5. Neither offense did much after halftime as Nix continued to struggle. Friday's dud drops Nix's season average to just 193 passing yards per game to go with a 12:7 TD:INT through 11 starts, but the Broncos still boast an excellent 8-3 record heading into a Week 13 home game against the Dolphins.