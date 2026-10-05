Nix completed 25 of 42 passes for 214 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while rushing twice for 10 yards in the Broncos' 24-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Nix finished with a serviceable passing line, but he averaged only 5.1 yards per attempt and wasn't able to overcome a second-half deficit as was the case in Week 3 against the Rams. The third-year signal-caller lost talented second-year wideout Pat Bryant to an ankle injury during the contest, and he found his greatest success when targeting RJ Harvey, who was on the receiving end of 10 of his completions. Nix has just a 60.0 percent completion rate and a modest 25 rushing yards through four games, but he may have a chance to boost those numbers against a winless Chargers team on the road in Week 5.