Nix completed 28 of 47 passes for 352 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Jaguars. He added four carries for 11 yards.

The Broncos played from behind for a large portion of the second half and were down two scores for nearly the entire fourth quarter. That allowed Nix to rack up a career-high 352 passing yards while averaging a solid 7.5 yards per attempt. The primary shortcoming of Nix's performance was that he managed only one touchdown -- a looping 15-yard pass to Courtland Sutton in the back corner of the end zone early in the second quarter. He also threw a key interception midway through the fourth quarter, effectively ending Denver's chance at a comeback victory. Overall, Nix has topped 300 passing yards three times in his last four games, though he has managed multiple passing scores only once in his last six contests.

