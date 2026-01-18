Broncos' Bo Nix: Clutch performance in playoff win
Nix completed 26 of 46 passes for 279 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while adding 12 rushes for 29 yards in the Broncos' 33-30 divisional-round overtime win over the Bills on Saturday. He also fumbled once but recovered.
Nix garnered his first career playoff win in spectacular fashion, leading the Broncos through a rollercoaster afternoon against Josh Allen and a talented Bills squad. After helping stake Denver to a 20-10 halftime lead with the help of seven- and 29-yard touchdown tosses to Frank Crum and Lil' Jordan Humphrey. Then, Nix answered after Allen and Buffalo turned a 23-10 second-half deficit to a 27-23 advantage, leading an eight-play, 73-yard march that he capped off with a beautifully thrown 26-yard scoring strike to Marvin Mims, one play after converting a third-and-4 with a six-yard scramble. Nix would subsequently spearhead a six-play game-winning drive in overtime that featured a 24-yard pass to RJ Harvey and a pair of critical pass-interference penalties versus the Bills on deep incompletions. Nix and the Broncos will now prepare to face off at home with the winner of Sunday's Texans-Patriots clash in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 25.