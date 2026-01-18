Nix completed 26 of 46 passes for 279 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while adding 12 rushes for 29 yards in the Broncos' 33-30 divisional-round overtime win over the Bills on Saturday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Nix garnered his first career playoff win in spectacular fashion, leading the Broncos through a rollercoaster afternoon against Josh Allen and a talented Bills squad. After helping stake Denver to a 20-10 halftime lead with the help of seven- and 29-yard touchdown tosses to Frank Crum and Lil' Jordan Humphrey. Then, Nix answered after Allen and Buffalo turned a 23-10 second-half deficit to a 27-23 advantage, leading an eight-play, 73-yard march that he capped off with a beautifully thrown 26-yard scoring strike to Marvin Mims, one play after converting a third-and-4 with a six-yard scramble. Nix would subsequently spearhead a six-play game-winning drive in overtime that featured a 24-yard pass to RJ Harvey and a pair of critical pass-interference penalties versus the Bills on deep incompletions. Nix and the Broncos will now prepare to face off at home with the winner of Sunday's Texans-Patriots clash in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 25.