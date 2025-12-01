Nix completed 29 of 45 pass attempts for 321 yards, one touchdown and one interception while gaining 16 yards on two carries in Sunday's 27-26 overtime win over Washington.

Nix required the extra overtime period in order to put away the now 3-9 Commanders and extend the Broncos' current win streak to nine games. The 45 attempts and 321 passing yards marked the second-highest totals in each respective category for the sophomore signal-caller through 12 starts this year. The Oregon product hasn't taken a step forward from his promising rookie totals in 2024, but he has maintained steady fantasy value with modest passing yardage numbers to go along with 20 combined touchdowns to 10 turnovers. Nix will attempt to clean up the two interceptions he threw against the Raiders back in Week 10 when these two AFC West rivals face off again next Sunday.