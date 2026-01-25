Nix is expected to require 12 weeks to heal after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair his broken right ankle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

According to Schefter, Nix will be barred from putting weight on his right ankle for the next four weeks following surgery, and he'll then need around eight weeks to complete the rehab process before he's ready to resume on-field work. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network adds that Nix received good news upon undergoing surgery, as his injured ankle had "limited ligament damage and no joint surface damage." Given the estimated recovery timeline, Nix doesn't look like he'll be available for the start of Denver's offseason program, though he could be fully cleared for OTAs and minicamp in the late spring. With Nix sidelined for the duration of the Broncos' playoff run, Jarrett Stidham will step in as the team's starting quarterback in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.