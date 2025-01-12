Nix completed 13 of 22 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown and added a team-high 43 rushing yards on four carries in Sunday's 31-7 wild-card round loss to the Bills.

The rookie quarterback came out of the gates firing, connecting with Troy Franklin on a 43-yard TD on Denver's first possession, but the game was dominated by Buffalo after that. Nix wrapped up a successful first pro season with 3,775 passing yards, a 66.3 percent completion rate and a 29:12 TD:INT over 17 regular-season appearances, while also contributing 430 rushing yards and four more scores on the ground. The Broncos appear to have found their new franchise QB with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 Draft, and with Courtland Sutton, Franklin and Marvin Mims forming a intriguing trio of wideouts all under contract for 2025, Nix's numbers figure to improve as he grows more familiar with Sean Payton's offense.