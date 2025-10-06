Nix completed 24 of 39 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while adding three rushes for 22 yards in the Broncos' 21-17 win over the Eagles on Sunday. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Nix had his fair share of struggles against the Eagles' talented defense, but he helped lead Denver back from a 17-3 second-half deficit. Nix led a trio of fourth-quarter scoring drives, capping one of them with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram and following it up with a two-point conversion toss to Troy Franklin. Nix has at least one touchdown pass in every game thus far this season and has posted his two highest passing yardage totals of the campaign in the last pair of contests heading into a Week 6 trip across the pond to face the Jets in London.