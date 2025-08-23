Nix completed 10 of 14 passes for 110 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions during the Broncos' 28-19 preseason win over the Saints on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Sean Payton had announced earlier in the week that the plan was to have Nix and the offensive starters in for just 8-10 plays, but the second-year quarterback and his teammates ended up on the field for three drives after the first possession went for just three plays and lost two yards. Nix was better on an 11-play, 39-yard march that culminated in a field goal during Denver's second possession, and he wrapped up his afternoon with a 77-yard drive in which he hit No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton for 43 and 19 yards, the latter completion a touchdown down the left side of the field. Nix saw action in two preseason games overall during which he put up 25 attempts, seemingly affording him enough work to prepare him for a potential breakout second season that begins with a Week 1 home matchup against the Titans on Sept. 7.