Broncos' Bo Nix: In line to practice next week

Coach Sean Payton said Thursday that Nix (ankle) is expected to practice at mandatory minicamp next week, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Nix suffered a fracture in his right ankle near the ned of the Broncos' divisional-round win against the Bills and missed the AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots. After undergoing surgery in late January, he was facing a 12-week recovery, but his on-field work during the offseason program was delayed due to a clean-up procedure that he had in late April. Payton noted Thursday that Nix participated in the walkthrough prior to Thursday's OTA, while adding that he believes Nix will be "completely clean, mobility-wise," once he's back to full health, according to Stevens. The dual threat has combined for 7,706 passing yards and 786 rushing yards in 34 regular-season games since he was selected 12th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.