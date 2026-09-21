Nix completed 22 of 31 passes for 288 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding five carries for six yards in the Broncos' 20-13 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Nix and the Broncos' offense started the game off in worrisome fashion, seemingly carrying over the malaise of their Week 1 Monday night loss to the Chiefs. Denver was still facing a 13-6 deficit heading into the fourth quarter, but Nix rallied the troops with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Nate Adkins and a key 17-yard strike to Evan Engram midway through the fourth quarter on what turned out to be the game-winning drive. The victory pulled the Broncos to 1-1 and gave Nix's early-season stats a serious boost heading into a Week 3 home showdown against the Rams next Sunday night.