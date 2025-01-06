Nix completed 26 of 29 passes for 321 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 38-0 win over the Chiefs. He added seven rushes for 47 yards.

Nix benefitted from the Chiefs resting a number of key players on defense, but he still had an impressive showing to clinch a playoff spot for Denver. He completed his first 17 passes spanning well into the second quarter, highlighted by three long gains of 47, 32 and 32 yards as well as three of his four touchdowns. Nix will now lead the Broncos into a tough first-round playoff matchup in Buffalo, but he has at least three touchdowns in three of his last four games to close out the regular season of his rookie campaign.