Nix (back) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate.

The Broncos held a walk-through Thursday, with Nix estimated as a limited participant due to a back issue. The QB didn't miss a snap in Denver's 29-19 win over the Raiders in Week 12, an effort that led to Nix being named the NFL's Rookie of the Week for the third consecutive week. Therefore, it's quite possible that his listed limitations Thursday were maintenance-related. Added context on that front will arrive via Friday's injury report.