Nix completed 26 of 38 passes for 182 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Thursday's 20-13 win over the Chiefs. He added nine rushes for 42 yards and an additional touchdown.

The Broncos ran a conservative offense while facing Kansas City's third-string quarterback, which served to limit Nix's passing output. He only managed one completion of more than 20 yards, and he struggled to make any deep connections with Courtland Sutton even when given the chance. The end result was that he averaged only 4.8 yards per attempt-- his lowest mark since Week 9. Nix still had a decent fantasy performance thanks to a nine-yard rushing score late in the third quarter. Overall, Nix has accounted for multiple touchdowns in only two of his last seven games, though he has surpassed 300 passing yards three times in that span.