Nix completed 19 of 30 pass attempts for 174 yards and a touchdown while adding 24 rushing yards on five attempts in Sunday's 13-11 win over the Jets.

Nix played the role of game manager for Denver in a gritty defensive victory overseas in London, UK. The 25-year-old did not complete a pass for the entirety of the third quarter, which helped contribute to his second lowest yardage output as a passer this season. On the bright side, Nix was involved in the only touchdown scored for either side Sunday, delivering a 16-yard strike to TE Nate Adkins in the first quarter. With nine touchdowns thrown to four interceptions through six starts, Nix checks in as a middling fantasy option in Week 7 when the Broncos host the Giants next Sunday.