Nix completed 17 of 28 passes for 131 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding three carries for two yards in the Broncos' 31-10 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night. He also committed three fumbles, losing one and recovering one of the two others that remained with Denver.

Nix's season and night immediately got off on the wrong foot when he threw an ill-advised interception into blanket coverage on the part of rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane on the Broncos' opening drive of 2026, setting up the Chiefs' first touchdown of the night. When Nix wasn't turning the ball over -- he also lost the handle on a late third-quarter sack to give Kansas City possession at the Broncos' 34-yard line -- he was having significant trouble producing any noteworthy gains with his arm, averaging just 4.7 yards per attempt overall. Nix did connect with Evan Engram in the first quarter for a 19-yard scoring strike that answered the Chiefs' first touchdown, but he'll have plenty of room for improvement in a Week 2 home matchup against the Jaguars on Sunday.