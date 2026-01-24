The Broncos placed Nix (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Nix was already ruled out for the rest of the playoffs after breaking a bone in his ankle during the Broncos' 33-30 overtime win over the Bills during the AFC divisional round. His move to injured reserve is a procedural one, given that it opens a space on the Broncos' roster for center Luke Wattenberg (shoulder), who was activated from IR in a corresponding move. Jarrett Stidham will start at quarterback for the Broncos against the Patriots during Sunday's AFC Championship Game while Sam Ehlinger serves as the backup.