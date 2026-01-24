Broncos' Bo Nix: Moved to injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Broncos placed Nix (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Nix was already ruled out for the rest of the playoffs after breaking a bone in his ankle during the Broncos' 33-30 overtime win over the Bills during the AFC divisional round. His move to injured reserve is a procedural one, given that it opens a space on the Broncos' roster for center Luke Wattenberg (shoulder), who was activated from IR in a corresponding move. Jarrett Stidham will start at quarterback for the Broncos against the Patriots during Sunday's AFC Championship Game while Sam Ehlinger serves as the backup.