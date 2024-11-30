Nix (back) does not carry an injury designation for Monday's contest against the Browns.

Nix was a full participant both Friday and Saturday meaning he's good to go in the primetime affair against the Browns. Cleveland's defense is allowing 251 passing yards over the last three games, which ranks 10th worst in the NFL and that includes last Thursday's blizzard-like conditions against the Steelers. The rookie quarterback could be poised for yet another outstanding day as he vies for contention for Rookie of the Year honors.