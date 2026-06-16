Broncos' Bo Nix: On field at minicamp

Nix (ankle) is participating in practice at mandatory minicamp on Monday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Broncos coach Sean Payton also stated Monday that Nix will be cleared for the start of training camp in July, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com. The third-year signal-caller is recovering from surgery undergone in late January to address a right ankle fracture, and he's expected to be fully healthy well in advance of the regular season. He also opted to undergo an additional cleanup procedure to address bone spurs, per Stevens. Nix has been productive as both a passer and runner through his first two NFL seasons, and Denver's addition of Jaylen Waddle gives him another significant weapon alongside Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin (hamstring), Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims and tight end Evan Engram.