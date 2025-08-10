Nix completed six of 11 passes for 31 yards in the Broncos' 30-9 preseason win over the 49ers on Saturday night.

Nix averaged a meager 2.8 yards per attempt but certainly got his reps in during Denver's exhibition opener. The second-year signal-caller spread the ball around during his time in the contest, connecting with Troy Franklin, J.K. Dobbins, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims and RJ Harvey, albeit with none of those completions going for longer than nine yards. Nix ended up playing into early in the second quarter, but given the middling results for the first-team offense, he's likely in for another solid allotment of playing time in the Broncos' second preseason contest next Saturday night at home against the Cardinals.