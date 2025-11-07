Nix completed 16 of 28 passes for 150 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing five times for minus-2 yards in the Broncos' 10-7 win over the Raiders on Thursday night.

Nix's final line wasn't aesthetically pleasing by any stretch, but the second-year signal-caller did just enough to help his team to its eighth victory in 10 games. Nix connected with Troy Franklin on a tight-window seven-yard touchdown pass late in the first half to erase an early 7-0 deficit, and his second interception, which could have had disastrous consequences, also came on a pass intended for Franklin that bounced off the receiver's hands at the Broncos' 45-yard line just after the halfway point of the fourth quarter. Daniel Carlson would go on to miss a game-tying field goal on the Raiders' ensuing possession, and Nix subsequently led a 10-play, 47-yard drive that allowed Denver to run out the clock. Nix has just a 4:4 TD:INT over his last three games, and he'll have a tougher matchup on tap on Sunday, Nov. 16 when the Broncos host the Chiefs in a Week 11 divisional showdown.