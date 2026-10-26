Nix completed 15 of 29 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown while rushing seven times for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Cardinals.

Nix led the Broncos in rushing yards thanks to a 62-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, which was the longest regular-season rushing score by a QB since Justin Fields ran in a 67-yard TD in 2022. Nix added a 52-yard touchdown pass to RJ Harvey in the third quarter, but it was another quiet outing as a passer for the third-year QB, as Nix has only one multi-touchdown performance through seven starts and is averaging just 182 passing yards per game. Those poor numbers include a 131-yard, one-TD Week 1 performance against the Chiefs, whom the Broncos will host for a Week 8 rematch.