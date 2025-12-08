Nix completed 31 of 38 pass attempts for 212 yards while adding three carries for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 win against Las Vegas.

Nix was methodical against the Raiders' coverage Sunday, completing over 80 percent of his pass attempts en route to earning his team's 11th victory of the season. The Broncos played an excellent game of ball control, nearly doubling the opposition's 20:57 time of possession. This was exhibited best on Denver's opening drive that ate up just under nine minutes of game clock, which culminated in Nix's fourth rushing touchdown of the season, tying the mark he set last year as a rookie. The Broncos' special teams and running game finished off the Raiders, which helped contribute to the signal-caller's pedestrian individual contribution to fantasy managers' box scores in Week 14. Nix will face a stiffer test next time out when the Broncos host the Packers next Sunday.