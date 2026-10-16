Nix completed 17 of 27 passes for 107 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed four times for two yards in the Broncos' 17-14 overtime win over the Seahawks on Thursday. He also recovered a fumble.

Nix continued his season-long trend of sticking to mostly short-area passes, leading to a season-low passing yardage figure and average of 4.0 yards per attempt. The third-year signal-caller did reverse a trend of three straight games with sub-60.0 percent completion rates, but Nix also failed to throw a touchdown for the first time all season. Denver's defense did most of the heavy lifting and both of the Broncos' touchdowns came on the ground, while Nix now has three sub-200-yard passing efforts in the last four contests. The Oregon product should have a good chance of boosting his numbers in Week 7, however, as the Broncos visit the defensively challenged Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 25.