Nix suffered a broken bone in his ankle in Saturday's 33-30 overtime win against Buffalo and will not return during the postseason, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Nix led the Broncos to a thrilling overtime win over the Bills, completing 26 of his 46 passes for 279 yards to go along with three touchdowns. He suffered the injury on the second-to-last play of the game and is set for surgery Tuesday Jarrett Stidham will now be tasked with trying to lead the Broncos to the Super Bowl.