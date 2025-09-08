Nix completed 25 of 40 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Titans. He added eight rushes for 18 yards.

Nix entered 2025 with high expectations after closing the 2024 season with multiple passing touchdowns in seven of his last eight regular-season games. He couldn't carry that momentum into a home matchup against a Titans' defense that is projected to be below-average, as he averaged only 4.4 yards per attempt while throwing a pair of picks on ill-advised throws. Nix did manage a 22-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton just before halftime, but this wasn't the start he hoped for to begin his sophomore campaign.