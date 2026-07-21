Broncos' Bo Nix: Still on track for start of camp

Nix (ankle) is expected to be good to go for the start of training camp, Sean Keeler of The Denver Post reports.

Nix was limited during the offseason program while working his way back from ankle surgery and a follow-up procedure, being limited to individual work and 7-on-7 drills at mandatory minicamp. The expectation has been that Nix will be ready to practice without restrictions by the start of training camp, and it appears the third-year quarterback's recovery is still on an encouraging track. Veteran players will report for training camp for the Broncos on July 28, per Jared Koch of SI.com.