Nix was 16-for-27 passing for 123 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, took four carries for 10 yards and fumbled twice (one lost) during Sunday's 23-17 victory at the Chargers.

With head coach Sean Payton taking over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Davis Webb in Week 5, the decision didn't exactly light a fire under Nix and the Broncos offense. Nix settled for his fewest passing yards of the season, but he at least tossed a TD pass (to WR Courtland Sutton) for a fifth game in a row to kick off the campaign, giving him a 6:3 TD:INT so far. Nix may have a tough time producing better results on a short week when Denver hosts the defending champion Seahawks on Thursday night.