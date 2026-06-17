Broncos' Bo Nix: Takes part in 7-on-7 drills

Nix (ankle) participated in 7-on-7 drills at Wednesday's mandatory minicamp practice, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Nix returned to individual work at the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, and he's already upgraded to 7-on-7 reps. While Nix, who is recovering back from offseason ankle surgery plus a follow-up procedure, isn't set to take part in 11-on-11 team drills at minicamp, he said Tuesday he could be "full-go right now if they wanted me to" as Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Head coach Sean Payton said Tuesday that Nix will be fully cleared for the start of training camp in July.