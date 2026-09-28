Nix completed 17 of 34 passes for 186 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Rams. He also rushed four times for seven yards and a touchdown, in addition to throwing two successful two-point conversions.

Nix threw for just 53 yards in the first half as the Broncos took a 16-0 deficit into the locker room. Denver turned things around in the third quarter, tying things up at 16-16 heading into the fourth quarter thanks to touchdown passes of five yards to Pat Bryant and eight yards to Nate Adkins, which were followed up by two-point conversions for Jaylen Waddle and Bryant, respectively, all thrown by Nix. The dual-threat QB made his biggest play down the stretch on the ground, powering in the go-ahead one-yard touchdown with 47 seconds left in the fourth quarter after being ruled out just short of the goal line on the preceding play. Denver's defense picked off Matthew Stafford on the game's final play to seal the victory and improve to 2-1. Nix has come up short of 200 passing yards twice in three games heading into a Week 4 road game against the 49ers, and he hasn't been running much since returning from ankle surgery, with just 15 rushing yards this season.