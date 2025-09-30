Nix completed 29 of 42 pass attempts for 326 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while rushing six times for seven yards and a third score in Monday's 28-3 win over the Bengals.

Nix took full advantage of a cushy matchup and cracked the 300-yard mark in passing for the first time this season. The athletic signal-caller also punched in his first rushing touchdown of the year on a six-yard scamper in the first quarter that wound up being the game-winning score. While this was easily Nix's best performance to date in 2025, fantasy managers may want to keep expectations in check for a road tilt against a far-more talented Philadelphia defense in Week 5.