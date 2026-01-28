Nix said Wednesday that he'll begin training again in about 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing surgery on a "simple bone break" in his right ankle last Tuesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

That's not to say Nix won't require 12 weeks to recover fully, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN on Sunday, but the second-year quarterback will resume on-field work about when he normally would in the offseason after his season ended when he suffered the injury near the end of the Broncos' divisional-round overtime win against the Bills. Nix racked up 3,931 passing yards, 356 more yards on the ground and 30 total touchdowns (25 through the air, five rushing) in 17 regular-season games in 2025, so he'll remain a steady option for fantasy purposes in the upcoming campaign once he's healthy.