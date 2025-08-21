Broncos coach Sean Payton said Thursday that Nix and the starters will play 8-10 snaps in Saturday's preseason finale against the Saints, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

Payton is simply confirming the plan he'd previously set out for Denver's preseason finale. Nix played early into the second quarter of the Broncos' preseason opener then sat out the team's second exhibition matchup. He'll get a chance to play one or two drives Saturday with a wide receiver corps that saw Devaughn Vele depart for New Orleans via trade Wednesday, leading to Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant and Trent Sherfield climbing the depth chart.