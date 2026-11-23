Nix completed 19 of 35 passes for 225 yards, one touchdown and one interception and notched six carries for five yards during Sunday's 38-24 victory against the Raiders.

After a hit-or-miss first six appearances of the season, Nix has settled into a four-game stretch in which his passing yards have ranged from 222 to 237 weekly, a span in which he boasts a 6:2 TD:INT and 84 rushing yards and another score. He also displayed some promise with offseason acquisition Jaylen Waddle (3-61-0 on six targets) while connecting with TE Adam Trautman for his 12th touchdown pass in 10 contests. Nix will look to keep things rolling Friday at Pittsburgh.