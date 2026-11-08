Nix completed 25 of 37 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Panthers. He added two rushing yards on five carries.

The Broncos had the home team right where they wanted them heading into the fourth quarter -- holding a lead -- and Nix worked his usual magic over the final 15 minutes, leading back-to-back touchdown drives capped by a nine-yard TD run from Jonah Coleman and a 26-yard strike to Pat Bryant for what proved to be the winning score. Nix did throw his first INT since Week 3 in the win, but he heads into a Week 10 bye with Denver riding a five-game win streak that has taken it to the top of the AFC West.