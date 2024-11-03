Nix completed 19 of 33 passes for 223 yards and an interception in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Ravens. He added 36 rushing yards on six carries and caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Courtland Sutton.

While the rookie QB was able to supply a little value as a runner and surprisingly as a pass catcher, Nix still has his worst performance as a passer since Week 2 -- the last time he threw more INTs than TDs. It was an especially disappointing effort given the struggles of the Baltimore secondary this season and the fact that he had a 7:1 TD:INT over his prior four games. Nix may have a tough time rebounding in a Week 10 road clash with Kansas City.