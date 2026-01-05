Nix completed 14 of 23 pass attempts for 141 yards while taking eight carries for 49 yards in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Chargers.

Nix put his athleticism on display against the Chargers by rushing for his most yards (49) in a single game this season. The 25-year-old fell short as a passer when he was held without a touchdown pass for the third time in 17 starts. The surging sophomore leaned on his defense and special teams to secure victory Sunday, a win that earned Denver the AFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye for the upcoming playoff schedule. Nix finishes the regular season completing 63 percent of his pass attempts for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while producing 83-356-5 on the ground. The Broncos will now await the results of the wild-card round before preparing for their opponent in the divisional round on either Jan. 17 or 18.