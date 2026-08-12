Broncos' Bo Nix: Won't play preseason Week 1

Nix isn't in line to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Falcons, James Palmer of The Athletic reports.

Per Palmer, the Broncos' franchise QB is, however, on track to see action Aug. 21 against the Packers, as well as the team's Aug. 28 preseason finale, per coach Sean Payton, who noted that the signal caller has practiced fully since the start of training camp and has taken the same number of snaps as he did during last year's camp, Jeff Legwold of ESPN reports. With Nix slated to sit versus Atlanta, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com relays that Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger are each in line to play a half on Friday.