Broncos coach Sean Payton said Thursday that Nix and the majority of starters won't play during Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Payton also said that Nix and the starters would play somewhere in the range of 8-10 snaps during Denver's preseason finale against New Orleans on Saturday, Aug. 23. The second-year signal-caller completed six of 11 passes for 31 yards during the Broncos' preseason opener against the 49ers, and it sounds like he'll get a chance to handle one more drive during the team's exhibition finale. Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger will split reps versus Arizona, with Nix watching from the sidelines.