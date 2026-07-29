Broncos' Bo Nix: Works fully Wednesday

Nix (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's training camp practice, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Nix had been limited during the team's offseason program while working his way back from ankle surgery and a follow-up procedure, but as expected, he was ready for training camp's first practice, and looked sharp during red-zone work in the process. As the coming campaign approaches, Nix's fantasy prospects should be bolstered by the fact that Denver added Jaylen Waddle to a WR corps that returns Courtland Sutton, via a trade with the Dolphins this offseason, giving the team a notable 1-2 punch at the position.