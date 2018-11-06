Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Another sack Sunday
Chubb recorded six tackles (five solo) and a sack during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Texans.
Chubb has posted 6.5 sacks during his last four games, bringing his total to eight on the year, as the rookie has absolutely dominated as of late. He will look to keep it going against the Chargers after the Broncos' bye week.
