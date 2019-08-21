Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Dominates Niners
Chubb picked up three tackles, a sack, two quarterback hits, and a forced fumble in limited action during Monday's 24-15 preseason loss to the 49ers.
It seemed as though either Chubb or nose tackle Shelby Harris was in Jimmy Garoppolo's face on every snap and the two rushers were a big reason why the 49ers' starting offense was held to no passing yards. Chubb was also key in Denver being able to take an early lead, his pressure on Garoppolo forcing an interception and a short field for Denver's offense. He didn't ease up once the 49ers started rotating in backups, promptly stripping C.J. Bethard to bring up a fourth down. Head coach Vic Fangio has challenged Chubb to improve on his 12-sack rookie campaign. In his most extensive work of the preseason, Chubb seems to be answering the call.
